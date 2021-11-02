correction
In a story that ran yesterday, The Messenger incorrectly identified two city employees who rescued a resident from a house fire as firefighters. The two men, Willy Sisk and Jacob Guess, are in fact employees of the City of Madisonville’s Electric Department.
