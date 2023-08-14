Hopkins County took center stage on Monday night in the ongoing struggle of Kentucky’s embattled coal industry during a Public Services Commission hearing on a LG&E/KU proposal to shutter nearly a third of their coal-fired power plants in the commonwealth by 2028.
Elected officials from across Kentucky’s western coalfields were on hand for the hearing, including Lt. Governor Candidate and current Hopkins County State Senator Robby Mills.
The PSC is required to hold such public hearings due to Senate Bill 4, passed this March. That bill requires any utility seeking to retire a coal-fired electric generator to prove the need to do so, plus demonstrate that doing so will not have any negative impact on reliability of power and the utility rates paid by consumers. It also requires the PCS to hear comments from the public.
Mills was the primary sponsor of that bill.
“It doesn’t take a genius to understand that our once trustworthy and reliable electric grid is headed for uncertain times due to pressure from radical environmentalists who prioritize the Green New Deal over providing affordable and reliable energy to the working men and woman of Kentucky,” Mills said. “The future envisioned by these radicals include blackouts, voluntary shutdowns and closure of coal-fired plants. Fortunately it doesn’t have to be like that. That’s why the general assembly chose to enact Senate Bill 4.”
Louisville Gas and Electric/Kentucky Utilities are seeking to replace the four coal-fired plants with two 621-megawatt natural gas combined-cycle units, a 120-megawatt solar array and a 125MW battery storage facility.
While everyone was invited to speak about the proposed closure, regardless of their feelings about it, the standing room only ground in the Fiscal Court chambers were clearly against the plan.
“I believe the prudent response today is to reject this proposal, save tax payers millions of dollars, protect jobs and insure that our power grid is not put at risk due to over dependence on unpredictable green energy,” said Mills.
LG&E/KU stated in filings that the change is necessary to meet the requirements of the EPA’s Good Neighbor Regulations.
Mills stated that the project proposed by the two utility corporations is expected to cost nearly $3 billion, but the four plants they are currently seeking to close could be updated and brought into compliance with the Good Neighbor Regulations for just $264 million.
“The United States is being forced by environmental zealots into mandatory closure of coal-fired plants, while China is building two coal-fired plants every week,” said State Representative Wade Williams. “Europe has even forgotten about this idea. They’re burning coal again.”
But even as other countries are ramping their coal usage back up, the U.S. is still going the other direction. Construction of coal plants in the country ground to a halt around 2009. Since then coal plants across the U.S. have shut down in record numbers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, between 2010 and the first quarter of 2019, U.S. power companies announced the retirement of more than 546 coal-fired power units. Most of the replacement plants have been either gas-fired, solar or wind.
“The federal government has made it so costly to build new coal plants, I think if this plan goes through, we will see a huge increase in our rates,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
Warrior Coal in Hopkins County produced 4.1 million tons of coal in 2022. That mine’s parent company, Alliance Resource Partners, reports selling approximately 10% of its total 35.5 million ton U.S. production to LG&E.
ARLP officials estimate that the total direct local and state economic impact of Warrior Coal and its sister mine, River View Coal in Union County, totals over $1 billion.
Much of the coal from both mines, which together employ close to 1,000 workers, goes to three of the four plants LG&E/KU are looking to close.
“I am unaware of a single case where a coal plant was closed down that there wasn’t a rate increase,” said Williams. “In 2022 the North America Reliability Corporation issued a paper warning about the disparity between retiring generation and current demand.”
Many pointed out that that one issue was on full display last Christmas during one of the coldest periods in recent memory. Many parts of the country, including areas of Hopkins County, were left in the dark without heat for extended periods of time.
“In December of last year, one pump went down at a natural gas plant,” said Whitfield. “It was negative three degrees and we saw rolling black outs...for hours. If I don’t say this is an awful plan, I am not protecting my people, because we can’t have rolling blackouts at negative three degrees...or a hundred and three degrees. I’m not against solar, but I am against removing power from the grid that we know we can count on. If we get a week of cloudy weather, what is going to happen to that battery storage unit?”
Those unable to attend the hearing can still send public comments to the PSC through their website or attend a virtual public hearing on the same sight.
The actual case will be heard by the PSC beginning Aug. 22. A ruling on the matter is expected on or before Nov. 6.
