Welcoming a new bundle of joy is by far of the best feelings and greatest blessings in the world, however, not quickly after having the baby do the questions start and the societal pressures of working out and “getting your body back”.
Many doctors give the OK to new moms at their six week post-partum checkup that exercise and working out is allowed and encouraged. However, many still let their patients know that they need to be patient as your body took nine months to create a human being and you may also be providing food for that human.
tips for exercising after baby joins your family
According to Madisonville Baptist Health, APRN, and new mom, Ashley Utley, It is important to be patient.
“You may not be sleeping well and your body may still not feel ‘back to normal,;” said Utley. “It is perfectly fine to take your time getting back into the workout world and to back off your routine for a while.”
Utley also shares how important it is to not compare yourself to other new moms. Plenty of women jump right back into it, but that may not be right for you. Postpartum exercise should be approached with intention and extra care.
“Starting back slowly in a workout routine helped, I would push the baby in a stroller and listen to my favorite podcast,” she said. “Water intake is very important. A lot of times we feel tired or fatigued and it all circles back to lack of water.”
Baptist Health Pelvic Floor Therapist, Doctor Sandi Walker shares just how important pelvic floor health is.
“The body has been through a lot, the core has been stretched and the pelvic floor has been under 9-10 months on constant pressure,” Walker said. “Retraining the pelvic floor with breathing exercises and light walking is a great place to start.”
Listen to your body. When exercise is added back into your daily routine it is extremely important to listen to your body. If you are feeling run down, take a break, if you are experiencing pain, stop and contact your physical therapist or your doctor.
Health experts at the Mayo Clinic advise exercise helps to tame stress, keep the mind sharp and boost the immune system. Staying fit and healthy with a new baby in the house may be easier when parents embrace certain strategies.
Flexibility is key. New parents strive to maintain schedules, but newborns and infants don’t always comply. Therefore, committing to a workout at a specific time each day or even a specific duration can be foolish.
It’s better to take what you can get when you can get it. Don’t get hung up on following a specific regimen right now.
Exercise in bursts. Rather than devoting a set amount of time to a workout, fit in exercise when you have a minute. Run up and down the stairs while the baby is napping. Or do some bicep curls while preparing a bottle.
Prioritize sleep, the first few months are often the toughest with the baby not sleeping well, or waking to feed every few hours. It is very important to note, do not compromise sleep for exercise, which can adversely affect your overall health. Sleep is essential for human development, says The Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the brain experiences intense activity, building the foundations for how people learn and grow, including the development of our behavior, emotions and immune systems. Adequate sleep is vital for new parents to maintain their health and the health of their babies.
“Getting back into shape doesn’t mean paying a babysitter to go to the gym,” Utley said. “There are most certainly other ways to improvise. Mental health is just as important. Don’t be afraid to speak to your provider about how you are feeling, we tend to take the time to speak to a doctor about physical issues, but seem to think mental health is not as important.”
As infants grow, parents will find they have more time to devote to exercise. Until then, new parents can be flexible and make time for exercise when their schedule allows. Be sure to make time for yourself and your spouse as that is just as important, if not more, for your mental health and well-being.
