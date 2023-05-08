Hopkins County Central outhit Caldwell County 12-22 on Friday night, but still managed to come up short in a 15-9 district loss at home.
The Lady Storm were in control during the first three innings of the game, as Emily Ballard and the Central defense managed to hold the Lady Tigers scoreless.
Central jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. A. Blanchard hit a double to center and scored off the bat of Cassidy Knight to give the Lady Storm a 1-0 lead. Maggie Killough grabbed a RBI on a shot to short for a out that brought Knight across home plate to stretch Central’s lead to 2-0. The Lady Storm finished the inning putting one more run on the board off the bat of Brinkley Armstrong to score Amelia Johnson from third on a tag up to make it 3-0 going into the top of the fourth.
The Lady Tigers, however, flipped the script in the top of the fourth, scoring eight runs off of several walks and errors to take an 8-3 lead.
In the bottom half, Central tried to reel Caldwell back in, scoring three runs off the bats of Amelia Johnson, Maggie Killough and Cassidy Knight to pull within two at 8-6.
The Lady Tigers kept rolling in the fifth, adding another five runs to take a commanding 13-6 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Central managed to squeeze one run in the fifth inning off the bat of Blanchard to score McCord to bring the score to 13-7.
Caldwell started pulling away in the top of the sixth by adding two more runs to stretch the Lady Tigers lead back out to 15-7.
Central kept fighting in the bottom of the inning and added two more runs off the bat of Killough to score Johnson, and Blanchard to score Killough to bring the score to 15-9. Central held the Lady Tigers in the seventh but failed to score in the bottom of the inning taking a 15-9 loss.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm allowing 11 hits, 15 runs, 10 walks, over seven innings.
