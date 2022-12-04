Madisonville-North Hopkins took to the hardwood at Hopkins Central on Friday against Webster County in the 6th/7th District Shootout. The Maroons cruised to a 77-50 win to advance to 2-0 on the season.
Former Storm Marcus Eaves felt at home, putting up 32 of Madisonville points in the contest as he led the Maroons to victory.
In the first quarter the Maroons put up 22 points with Eaves coming out of the gate scoring 14 of the 22 points and by halftime the Maroons held a 38-24 lead.
In the second half Madisonville added 20 points in the third quarter and another 19 points in the fourth to grabbed their second win of the season.
The Maroons where led by Marcus Eaves with 32 points. Montae Ratcliff, Maverick Peyton and DeAaron Watkins each had six points each. Danye Frazier, Brayden Butler and Lajuan McAdoo all had five points. Antonio Gant and Ny’eem Peyton each added three, while Davin Cheirs, Destin Cheirs and Quintin Rodgers each added two.
Madisonville heads south to Christian County tonight. The Colonels are also off to a 2-0 start, knocking off Muhlenberg and Oldham counties so far this season.
