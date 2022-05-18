Dawson Springs girls softball season came to a end Monday night in the 7th District Tournament against North Hopkins with the final score being 15-0.
Despite not having a single home game, and practicing indoors due to the Dec. 10 tornado destroying their field at the city park, the Lady Panthers overcame all obstacles and managed to not only show up for every game, but to get in a complete the season.
The Lady Panthers were lead this year by junior Macy Drennan who recorded a batting average of .524, as well as seniors Madelyn Huddleston, Brylee Spurlin, Kamryn Sizemore and Vanessa Tackett.
