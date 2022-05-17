Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Manuel Rambo was charged on Monday with identity theft and possession of meth.
• Daniel C. Scott was charged on Monday with wanton endangerment.
• Richard Davis Cates was charged on Monday with a probation violation.
• Jason Lee Taylor was charged on Monday with assault with minor injury.
• Harold J. Anthony was charged on Monday with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in meth.
• Daniel Hanns was charged on Tuesday with criminal trespassing.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Melissa L. Howell was charged on Wednesday with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eddie M. Geary was charged on Thursday with failure to appear, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Gray was charged on Thursday with a bench warrant from Rock Castle County.
• Misti Titus was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
• Benjamin D. Gunn was charged on Saturday with criminal trespassing, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
• Eric L. Johnson was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
