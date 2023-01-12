Late Thursday night Lydon Logan took to social media to announce he accepted the South Hopkins Middle School Football Head Coaching position.
“Today I accepted the position of Head Coach for South Hopkins Middle School football “ said Logan “ I’m excited for this new adventure”.
Logan was a assistant coach at Browning Springs from 2018-2020 and was also the wide receiver coach in 2019-2020.
He started serving the community when he joined the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, retiring in 2018. Since his retirement Logan has been a School Resource Officer at Southside and South Middle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.