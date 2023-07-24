Two McLean County women have been missing since Saturday, with their last possible reported location being in Webster County near the Hopkins County line.
Regina Payne, 59, and her mother, Bonnie Mayes, 80, both from Calhoun, were last seen leaving the Owensboro Sonic around 12:02 a.m., according to McLean County 911. They were supposed to return to Riverside Manor in Calhoun, but did not arrive.
According to early reports, Payne's cell phone pinged off a cellular tower near Slaughters at 2:07 a.m. Slaughters is in rural Webster County, right on the Hopkins County line. But according to the Webster County EMA director, however, no specific location was determined during the ping test, including which portion of the county the signal was near. All authorities know at this point is that phone was located within three miles of the county in any direction.
The women were in a black 2010 Toyota Highlander with Kentucky license plate 278 NHM.
McLean County 911 has asked that anyone with information call 270-273-3551 or contact their local KSP post.
