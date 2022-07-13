reporter
Temperatures are on the rise yet again in Hopkins County and parents are looking for ways to keep cool while letting their children enjoy some outdoor fun. The splash pad in Madisonville, located inside the Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial City Park, is free for everyone to come play and enjoy.
In addition to the spray pad, this park houses a ½- mile paved walking trail, two basketball courts, three outdoor picnic pavilions, an athletic filed, jungle gym and bathrooms. During the summer months, the spray pad is on and running from 10 a.m. until dusk.
