KIRK DRAGOO — SPORTS OFFICIAL WHO IS NOT DONE YET
When you watch a sporting event oftentimes a good official is never noticed and that’s what they all hope for. The game moves smoothly and the officials are probably one aspect of the game that are greatly underappreciated and overlooked.
For local banker Kirk Dragoo, he may be a banker by day but by night and on the weekends he is a high school baseball, football and basketball official.
Dragoo is a Senior Client Relationship Consultant for U.S. Bank in Madisonville. However his love for sports began at a very young age in Muhlenberg County where he attended Muhlenberg Central High School before graduating in 1991 at Muhlenberg South High School due to school consolidation.
Dragoo was an accomplished athlete in his own right and later in life chose to become a high school sports official because of his love and admiration for sports.
Dragoo has been umpiring baseball since the 2005 season and reached the pinnacle of success by representing the Pennyrile Umpire Association in the 2017 KHSAA State Baseball Championships in Lexington, Kentucky. To this day, you may very likely see him on a hot summer night working the plate at a Madisonville Miners game or possibly working other venues across the Midwest.
Baseball may have been Dragoo’s first love but he did not stop there. His success in baseball led him to pursue other sports as well.
In 2016 Dragoo began to officiate football by joining the Second Region Football Officials Association and quickly came up through the ranks, establishing himself as one of the best officials in the state. In December 2022, all of his hard work and dedication came to fruition as he was selected to officiate the 2022 KHSAA 4A State Football Championships at Kroger Field.
Dragoo stated, “It was a tremendous honor and privilege to be given the opportunity and I’ll forever be grateful for those individuals that have helped me get to where I am in my career.”
As satisfying as it is for Dragoo being able to say that he has accomplished a state tournament appearance in two sports, he has some concerns.
Dragoo added, “Quite candidly if we don’t attract more people and particularly younger people into officiating, the future of high school sports looks very bleak as the numbers in our associations are at all-time lows.”
In baseball, Dragoo pointed out there are 16 schools in the Second Region. In 2021, we had 23 officials to cover all of those schools at the Freshman, JV and Varsity level.
There simply aren’t enough baseball umpires and it greatly limits the number of games that can be scheduled on a given night. Games are being moved and even canceled at the lower levels simply because there are not enough officials to cover them all.
Fan behavior is a huge contributor to this nationwide problem and it is not getting any better.
Some people attend a high school sporting event and think they know more than the officials. Likewise they think because they paid their few dollars at the gate they have the absolute right to berate the person who is officiating which is absurd.
What the average fan needs to appreciate is the majority of these officials are calling two, three and even four sports and doing it for a small amount of money and are truly doing it for the love of the game.
Dragoo added, “Most of the guys in our associations will tell you that they officiate for two reasons: 1) to give back to the kids which allows them to play the game they love and 2) for each other.
Our officiating associations are a fraternity like none other. It’s a brotherhood and I’ve made so many lifelong friends by doing what I enjoy. It’s a great feeling to be a part of something and when we walk out on that field, I know that my partner has my back and I have theirs.”
Dragoo pointed out, “If you want to be a part of the solution, you can contact your local Athletic Director at the schools and they can put you in touch with who you need to contact to get signed up or just contact any official that you might know. We are desperately needing officials and your involvement will make an immediate impact.”
At age 49, Dragoo has not slowed down as he has moved from baseball and football and is now in his first season of high school basketball. Dragoo was very modest. “It’s humbling to go from the biggest stage of high school officiating on a Friday night and then Saturday morning, you walk out on the hardcourt with very little confidence or knowledge of what you are doing but I am up for the challenge. I’m late to the game and it’s a longshot but it’s the goal of every sports official to call a state championship in their respective sport and if I get fortunate enough to make it there in basketball, I will be amongst an elite group that hit the trifecta.”
Dragoo’s officiating cannot be done without his love for the game but also because of the devotion of his wife, Melanie, who is very tolerant of him being out many long nights. Dragoo states, “My wife is my rock and is my biggest fan. She is the one sacrificing to allow me to do what I love to do and that doesn’t go unnoticed. I appreciate her so much for allowing me to do this.”
Thank goodness we have great officials like Kirk Dragoo to keep high school sports alive. Being a sports fan myself having watched Dragoo, I can emphatically say he is a true professional on and off the field and his love for his wife and sports is undeniable.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
