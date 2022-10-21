Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons volleyball team will open up the regional tournament against Webster County on Monday night in Henderson.
The Lady Maroons advanced to regionals after beating Caldwell County in three sets last Tuesday.
Coming into the match the Lady Maroons have only lost to Webster County on the court one time since 2010, plus a COVID-19 forfeit.
The Lady Maroons are coming into the match on a five game winning streak with all of them being shutouts. The match starts at 6 p.m. Monday night at Henderson County High School.
