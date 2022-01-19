Dear Editor,
I would like to thank the Messenger and Caley Smith for such a kind story about Total Travel Service’s effort to collect goods for the Free Home Goods Shop. We will be opening Valentine’s Day, A Day to Show Love, for the victims of the devastating tornado in Hopkins County.
We know that the immediate needs are being met but we are aware that it is not over yet and much will be needed to make a house a home. This is a wonderful giving community and has risen to the occasion to send goods to other disasters. Now it is our turn to help at home. We are offering the details and Ron Sanders is offering the space for the goods that are donated. We will still be accepting gently used furniture, rugs,lamps and other home goods until opening day Feb 14 at 1125 Nebo Road. Madisonville
Without The Messenger story people would not know how we are trying to help. Thank you so much.
I love our new logo “Kentucky Strong” It speaks well for our people! Thank you for helping pass the word on how to help.
Mary Lou Boal,
Total Travel Service
