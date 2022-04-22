Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Jimmy W. Cobb was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Kesi M. Pruitt was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Lee Buchanan was charged on Thursday with inadequate silencer, failure to produce insurance card and possession of meth.
Christian Altoree was charged on Thursday with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth and being a persistent felony offender.
Johnny Arthur Lopez was charged on Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Laura Saford was charged on Thursday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Bryce E. James was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Christopher D. Williams was charged on Friday with theft by deception (cold checks) and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
