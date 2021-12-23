Christmas songs and carols are part of the soundscape of December. They range from the wondrous, “O Holy Night” to the well-meaning, but slightly offensive Band Aid effort, “Feed the World”, to the fantastically overplayed, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Some are irreverent and completely miss the point as in the Beach Boys’, “Little Saint Nick” or the poem-turned-song, “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The Reformation and the development of Christmas carols are connected. Traditional Christmas songs and carols have been around since at least the sixth century, those that did not pass muster with the bishops and popes were discouraged until the forces that unleashed the Reformation overwhelmed attempts to prohibit them.
These songs were sung not only at Christmas but on other religious holidays as well. They were sung in the streets and were seen (sometimes rightly) as irreverent and irreligious. Those days and festivities became associated with drinking and debauchery. In England and the United States (and other parts of Europe and the British Empire) this led to the Puritans neglecting the holiday and its songs.
We can thank Williams Sandys (Sands) for reinvigorating the Christmas Carol tradition. He was an antiquarian who collected hymns and published them in Christmas Carols Ancient and Modern in 1833. Charles Dickens published his story, A Christmas Carol in 1843. Between them, these two books cemented the idealized Victorian Christmas. In the United States we can add the post-WWII film, “White Christmas” that set us on the path of secular nostalgia mixed in with the religious observances.
As for Sandys book, the carols he published were perhaps two or three centuries old. They became re-popularized, and we still sing them today. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (Sounds like a drinking song if we only had the title), “The First Noel”, “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In’, and the fifteenth century, and “When cryst was born of mary fre” (When Christ Was Born of Mary Free) all reappear here.
The hymnal is full of carols that are no longer popular but can still be heard occasionally in Choral programs. Some of them were sung at Christmas but told the whole of the story of Jesus. One example many may have heard is “Mary Mother Meek and Mild.” Here is the hymn as it appears in Sandys’ book (with some lines translated from Latin).
Mary mother, meek and mild,
From shame and sin that ye us shield,
For great on ground ye go with child,
From Gabriel the messenger.
Mary mother, be not adread,
Jesu is in your body bred,
And of your breast He will be fed,
From Gabriel the messenger.
Mary mother, the fruit of thee
For us was nailed on a tree,
In heaven is now His majesty,
With the lily of chastity.
Mary mother, the thirde day
Up He rose, as I you say,
To hell He took the righte way,
He is borne by His own motion.
Mary mother, after thy Son,
Up thou styest (ascend) with him to wone (return)
The angels were glad when thou were come,
In the palace of heaven.
Another that many may not have heard before is “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day.” It is likely from the fifteenth or sixteenth century and was part of a play. It tells the whole story of Jesus and is sung in his voice as he looks forward to his wedding of the church.
Christmas songs and carols have, from the beginning of the tradition, been a fantastic mixture of heaven and earth. The pagan and secular have always been mixed in with the sacred during the time of holiday celebrations. There will be those who lament such contamination and there will be those who think we should lighten up. This is our nature. It is a result of being created in the image of God and struggling to accept that beautiful gift because we think we know better. Until I finish my journey here, I am ok with that.
On another note, here is a quote that I thought worthwhile.
“He comes not as a fierce man of war, threatening all things living with death, but as a newly born babe, bringing the hope of rebirth and life into the entire realm of death; He comes--but the land of destruction does not meet, does not embrace, does not praise, does not even see its Savior, and does not hear the Word of God keeping silence in a manger.” Metropolitan Philaret of Moscow (d. 1867).
