James Mortie Simons, age 89, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville, Kentucky. Mr. Simons was born on March 8, 1931 in Dawson Springs, KY to the late William Mortie Simons and Mamie Elnora Townzen Simons. He was a graduate of Dawson Springs High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. For more than twenty years he owned and operated Hayes Hardware in Dawson Springs and Simons Lumber.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Baucum Simons of Dawson Springs, KY; two daughters, Jane Strait and Melissa (Danny) Fain both of Dawson Springs, KY; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Hazel Cox; brothers Charles Simons and Edward Simons; a daughter, Elin Simons; son Howard Scott Simons and an infant brother.
Services for James Mortie Simons will be private with burial at McNeely Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Simons, Mike Hamby, Sean Mason, Mark McGregor, Aaron Hayes and Jim Lantrip.
