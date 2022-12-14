Tuesday night was a busy night in Hopkins County for basketball action. While most attention was on the North vs Central High School basketball action on the North end of the County, on the other end of the county at South Hopkins was WKAC Championship between the Lady Cats of South Hopkins and the Lady Patriots of James Madison. The game has been described as a ‘barn burner.’
To start the night the 7th grade team hit the floor with the Lady Cats taking a small lead at the end of the first quarter 7-5 with South Hopkins Addie Menser scoring all of the Lady Cats points. In the second quarter both teams battled defensively and going into halftime South Hopkins led 16-14. In the second half the Lady patriots started coming alive and outscored South Hopkins in the third quarter to take a 22-21 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter the game was tight but due to James Madison going cold at the free throw line South Hopkins Josie Howard hit a last second shot to win the game 35-33.
South was led by Addie Menser with 25 points, Riley Richardson finished with eight points, and Josie Howard finish with 2 points.
Bri Dulin led James Madison with 11 points, Sadie Kirk had nine points, Chloe Baker finished with eight points, and Niyla Liles and Amari Johnson both had two points.
South Hopkins 7th grade girls team finished with a 17-1 record , was the SHMS tournament champs, and co-regular season conference champs.
In the night cap the 8th grade game was just as intense as the first game with South Hopkins edging out James Madison down the stretch 39-35
South Hopkins jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter after Avery Adams and Kenzleigh Harrison combined for nine points and Braylee Marsh knocking down a free throw. The second quarter James Madison outscored the Cats 8-7 with South Hopkins taking a halftime lead 17-13. Coming out of the half the Lady Patriots held there own with South in the third quarter scoring 12 points after Taylor Nelson got hot scoring eight of the 12 and at the end of the third quarter the Lady Cats had a 31-25 lead. In the home stretch South hit some key free throws to take the win 39-35. Taylor Nelson led James Madison with 18 points, Macy Wright had 12 points, Taylor Barber finished with 3 points, and Addie Cook had two points.
Kenzleigh Harrison led the way for South Hopkins with 19 points, Addie Menser had eight points, Avery Adams had six points, and Macy Cotton finished with two points. Kenzleigh Harrison 19, Addie Menser 8, Avery Adams 6, and Macy Cotton, Riley Richardson and Braylee Marsh all finished with two points. South Hopkins finished with a record of 17-3, was the SHMS tournament champions, and was the co-regular Season Conference champs.
