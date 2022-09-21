North and Central compete in the Mustang Stampede in Greenville this past Saturday with Madisonville’s Drew Burden and Joy Alexander both taking second place in there events.
Joy Alexander was the top finishers for the Lady Maroons with a 2nd Place finish in a time of 19:56.66. Madisyn Johnson finished seventh with a time of 20:48.72 and Katie Gillette rounded out the top three for Madisonville-North Hopkins with a time of 20:51.05. Emma Evans finished 62nd, Maria Diaz finished 100th, Maddi Paris finished 101st and Emily Strahl finished 118th.
For Hopkins County Central, Addie Menser was the top finisher, crossing the line in 9th with a time 17:54.47. Jaycee Peterson finished in 16th place with a time of 18:55.13 and Jenna Fairchild finished in 49th. The Lady Storm had one entry in the girls 5k Siena Welch finished in 71st
On the boys side, Madisonville’s Drew Burden was the top finisher for the Maroons with a 2nd Place finish with a time of 16:14.67. Lucas Offutt finished in 8th spot with a time 16:47.14 and Dakota Evans rounded out the top three finishers for the Maroons taking 18th with a time of 17:17.25. Maddox Knight finished in 28th, Brody Duncan finished in 30th, Gavin Beard finished in 47th, Luka Celik finished in 70th, Nicholas Tooley 109th, Mitchell Mays 119th, Michael Strahl 121st, Canaan Weldon 124th and Camden Blakeley finished in 146th for the Maroons.
Landon Posey was the highest finisher for the Storm, finishing the course in 12th place with a time of 16:05.15. Alex Ray finished 15th in 16:10.74. Todd Payne finished 18th with a time of 16:17.76 and Jaxson Adcock finished in 75th place, with Nolan Ray finishing in 85th place.
In the middle school boys 5k James Adams was 115th, Sean Martin finished 144th, Hunter DeMoss finished in 147th and Cameron Burchfield finished 158th for the young Storm Team.
Dawson Springs competed in the St. Mary Invitational in Paducah on Saturday
In 5k girls division Audrey McCoy took the the top spot for the Lady Panthers with a 11th place finish with a time of 23:54.37. Ashtyn Swatzell finished 12th with a time of 24:06.37 and Baylee Swatzell finished 14th with a time of 24:11.95. Abby Ward finished in 31st, Gracie Harper finished in 39th and Macy Drennan finished in 44th.
In the Boys 5k division Lucas Osborne had the top finish for the Panthers with a eighth place finish with a time of 18:24.62. Michael Faughn finished ninth with a time of 18:27.71 and Yosiyah McCune finished 12th with a time of 18:42.95. Tyler Hale finished 13th, Ethan Osborne finished 16th and Sean Stallins finished 20th for the Panthers
