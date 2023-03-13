FRANKFORT— Attorney General Daniel Cameron, one of 12 candidates seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the May 16 primary, remains upbeat on his chances of finishing at the head of the pack.
In an interview with Kentucky Today, Cameron said, “Some folks are running on ads, while we’re running on a record. I’m very pleased with the way we’ve been able to share our vision of Kentucky, to make sure we have a Governor that not only says yes to economic development and says yes to helping folks navigate national disasters, but also says yes to the shared values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties. I want to make sure that come November 2023 we elect a Governor, and I’m hopeful it’s me, that reflects all those values here in Kentucky.”
He says fundraising for the primary campaign is doing well.
“You always want to raise more money, but I think we’re in a position of having a lot of folks across Kentucky, more donors across Kentucky, than any other candidate, and that, in my judgement, is a sign of a campaign that is resonating well with people,” Cameron said. “So, we’re going to continue to work hard on that front and continue to raise dollars that helps put us in a competitive position to win this thing, and ultimately win the Governor’s office.”
He pointed out, “That’s what this campaign has to be all about, making sure we’re on mission to retire Andy Beshear from the Governor’s office. I think our campaign is in the best position to do so.”
Cameron said it doesn’t matter if there are 12 or two people in the primary.
“We have a record that allows us to demonstrate how we will lead from the Governor’s office. It’s one thing to talk about these issues, but we’ve actually taken action on them. Whether it’s the issue of life, or whether it’s the issue of bringing opioid dollars into Kentucky to help address the opioid epidemic, whether it’s fighting to protect our coal industry, which we have done repeatedly over the course of my time in office, and whether it’s standing up to the Biden administration on some of their failed policies at the border.”
He said that includes filing lawsuits and winning lawsuits to protect the interests of Kentuckians.
On a lighter note, when asked about being called a teddy bear in a TV ad by a group supporting one of his opponents, Kelly Craft, Cameron responded.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever been called a teddy bear in an attack ad,” he chuckled. “I suppose you could be called a lot worse things. I will note that my son’s name is Theodore Cameron, so my wife and I have had a good time talking about this. We went to Build-A-Bear on Jan. 2, which is his birthday, and bought him a teddy bear. That teddy bear’s name is Teddy Cameron, which is now even more rich, given that I’m now being attacked as Teddy Cameron.”
