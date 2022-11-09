Tshiebwe, Wheeler miss opener for No. 4 Kentucky

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, right, drives to the basket ahead of Saint Peter's forward Fousseyni Drame (10) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Tshiebwe was a unanimous selection to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He missed the Cat's season opener on Monday.