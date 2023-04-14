Friday night Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon football and basketball player Destin Cheirs made it official. He has now signed his college letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Louisville.
Surrounded by his family, Coaches, friends, and teammates, Cheirs put pen to paper.
Maroon head football Coach Chris Price took the time to thank everyone in attendance and the community as a whole for the support they have shown the Cheirs family through the process.
“For weeks after the football season Destin waited for offers but nothing was coming in,” said Price. “I told him just hold on be patient. Trust the process.”
Cheirs did just that and the offers slowly started coming in. Initially he received an offer from Murray State and was all set to be a Racer. Then Louisville made an offer and everything changed. Cheirs had found his path to his dream and that was with the Cardinals.
