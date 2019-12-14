The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm got back to their winning ways with a 59-50 win at Dawson Springs Friday night.
Madison Grigg led the team with 23 points in the game, while Briana Fritz scored nine points and the duo of Keri Reynolds and Emilie Jones added eight apiece on a night when eight different Lady Storm players reached the scoring column.
Central was coming off back-to-back home losses but found their form on the road and evened their record at 2-2 on the young season.
"We had some bright moments tonight. We got going tonight, got the lead and then we did some crazy things," said Central's head coach Nancy Oldham. "We've got to learn to take care of the basketball, learn how to win, learn how to finish ballgames."
The Lady Panthers found themselves down by as much as 18 on two separate occasions but got hot in the fourth quarter to put some pressure on Central.
Brooklyn Clark was the leading scorer in the losing effort with 22 points, including 13 points in the second-half surge. Denisha Randolph backed her up, scoring five 3-pointers and ended the night with 17 points as Dawson dropped to 2-2.
The key for the Lady Storm was Grigg. The junior point-guard handled a relentless Dawson full-court press for most of the night.
"She came in very sick tonight, can't say enough good things about Madison," said Oldham. "She is the sparkplug that makes us go. She plays great defense, gets the ball to the hole, shoots threes. She pretty much does it all offensively for us."
The Lady Storm opened the game in fine fashion, despite the packed house for the Lady Panthers. Central quickly took the buzz out of the stadium getting out to an early lead and finished the first half with a 32-17 edge.
They started the second half by holding Dawson scoreless for three minutes.
Then Lady Panthers showed some fight in the final three minutes of the quarter as the team went on a 9-0 run to force a timeout by Oldham.
Central closed the door quickly in the final quarter thanks to an 8-2 run and continued playing tight defense the rest of the way.
Dawson gave the home fans some hope getting the game back to single digits with a Randolph corner three but it proved to be too little, too late.
