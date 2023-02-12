Fresh off of Thursday’s loss to Madisonville, the Storm traveled to Trigg County on Friday with all the suspended players back and looking to get back on the right track, but the Wildcats had other plans.
Central and Trigg County passed the lead back-and-forth in the first quarter, with Trevahn Jones and Davonyae Butcher combined for five triples. By the end of the period Trigg County had match Central and it was all tied up 19-19 headed to the second.
The second quarter continued to be a dog fight. Central Defense had their hands full on defense and allowed the Wildcats to outscore them in the second quarter 16-15 with Trigg County taking a 35-34 lead into halftime.
To open the Second half, Drake Skeen knocked down a pair of threes while teammate Namari Hall hit some key free throws to help Central outscore the Wildcats 19-13. Central took a 53-48 lead into the final quarter.
The lead would not hold, however, and the Wildcats battled back in the last eight minutes, outpacing the Storm 19-11 to take a 67-64 win.
Trevaghn Jones led Central with 20 points, Davonyae Butcher had 12, Namari Hall finished with 11, Trevor Weldon had 10, Drake Skeen added nine points, and Braxton Browning finished with two points in the game.
