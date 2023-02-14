Just as he said he would, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi dropped Kentucky out of his NCAA Tournament projections following its 75-68 loss at Georgia on Saturday.
“This is not a great resume,” Lunardi said. “Going to Georgia, you’d think, hey, this is going to be a walkover, but it’s also the kind of game that can absolutely torpedo your season.”
Trailing by as many as 10 in the second half, Kentucky rallied to take a 52-48 lead midway through the second half but did little else from there as the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run to regain control and then with UK trailing 59-58 with 4:34 left, Georgia scored the next seven points to put the Cats away for good.
“My teams win that game,” said head coach John Calipari as his fist pounded the table. “Now, what happened? We had a couple of guys out. So, would they have made a difference? Maybe, but give Georgia all the credit. They deserve it.”
But just because they’re currently out, and in danger of missing its second NCAA Tournament in three years, doesn’t mean Kentucky can’t play its way back in. But the Wildcats are running out of runway.
As it stands currently with three weeks left in the regular season, UK ranks 46th in the NCAA’s NET rankings used to seed the NCAA Tournament, with a 1-7 mark in the all-important Quad 1 category.
But the Cats have four remaining games vs. Quad 1 opponents: at Mississippi State, vs. Tennessee, at Florida, and at Arkansas.
“Here’s what’s great — we’ve got the kind of schedule that, let’s go win games and we’ll be fine. You’re just going to have to win games,” Calipari said. “There are games that we’re playing against teams that you beat those teams, you’re fine. Whether we’re healthy or not, we’re going to have to go at those teams, and those are going to be important games for us. But we have them.”
It starts Wednesday in Starkville against a red-hot Bulldogs team who has won five straight games, most recently a 70-64 win at Arkansas, who dismantled Kentucky 88-73 at Rupp Arena on Feb. 7.
Following a 1-7 start in SEC play, Mississippi State has now won four league games in a row under first-year head coach Chris Jans. The Bulldogs also rank No. 4 nationally in defensive efficiency margin according to Ken Pomeroy.
UK could also still be without guards CJ Fredrick (rib) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle), both of whom did not play in the loss at Georgia and are listed as day-to-day.
“This one coming up Wednesday against Mississippi State, hard game. Down there? Come on,” Calipari said. “They’re going to smell blood in the water. Are we going to be healthy? I have no idea. But we’ll see.”
