While racing fans across western Kentucky are sure to know the last names Green, Mayfield and Waltrip, there was one successful racer who was already hanging up his helmet by the time Owensboro’s Darrell Waltrip was suiting up for his very his NASCAR race. That man, the late Billy Menser, called Dawson Springs home.
Menser, who passed in 2019, was recently inducted to the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of fame as part of its 2022 class.
Across the south, NASCAR racing dominated the scene for more than 50 years, but it was ultimately two wheels instead of four that drew Menser in.
After graduating from Charleston High School in 1957, Menser attended one year of college before going to work for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. It was during that same time period that he started racing modified go carts for his uncle, Joe Ferguson. According to his son, Chris Menser, finished fourth on the road course at the Nationals in Daytona in 1961 and then won the event a year later in 1962. He even ran against an up-and-coming Darrell Waltrip on several occasions.
Chris Menser said that during that time period, his father was approached by Arnold Ligon, owner of Ligon Trucking. He was considering starting a NASCAR team and wanted Billy Menser in the seat.
“Dad decline because he was racing carts for his uncle,” Chris said. “Sadly the following year Joe decided to quit building (carts).”
Finding himself without a team, Menser spent three years out of racing in the mid-1960s.
Chris said that to this day the details of what happened next remain unclear. At some point when his father was around 25, he was at a motorcycle race as a spectator and someone convinced him to get on a bike.
“(That) is pretty old for a dirt biker to begin racing competitively,” he said. “He impressed a shop owner so much that night that he offered to build him a bike.”
That began a relationship with P&E Racing out of Hopkinsville and Princeton that would last through the remainder of Menser’s racing career. According to the KMSHOF, he became “completely dominant” in AMA.
Riding for P&E, he hundreds of victories on tracks in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. He began riding a Hondo 90, but transitioned to 125s and then 175s through the 1960s and early 70s, sometimes winning races in multiple classes on the same weekend.
“If you look at the point standings, you can see that he was tops in points in multiple classes and in multiple events, including scrambles, short tracks and the half mile,” the program from the KMSHOF induction states. “This culminated in him winning the AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) sportsman class championship in 1968, 1969 and 1970, and the Regional Championship in 1971.”
Menser retired from racing in 1972, although he did return to the track briefly in the late 70s to run in a seniors class.
