It took a trip across the Atlantic Ocean to London, but No. 19 Kentucky picked up its first win over a power-five opponent this season Sunday with a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.
“Just to get a win on the road feels good,” UK guard Cason Wallace said postgame. “We were struggling on the road and we played a good team tonight, but I’m just glad we came out on top.”
The game was played at London’s famous 02 Arena and saw a handful of Kentucky fans make the trip across the pond.
“How about Big Blue Nation? Kentucky being here in London. And it’s not London, Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame.
“Literally doesn’t matter where we play. They figure out how to get tickets, how to get into the building and all that.”
After Michigan’s Jett Howard drained a three to open the scoring, Kentucky responded with an 8-5 run, but a three by Kobe Bufkin tied the game at eight entering the game’s first media timeout.
An Antonio Reeves three gave UK a three point lead out of the timeout, but Michigan responded with a 9-0 run and went on to take a 17-12 lead into the second media timeout.
Kentucky would cut the Wolverine lead to one at 22-21 heading into the third media timeout, but despite threes from Cason Wallace and Reeves, Michigan grew its lead back to five at 34-29 entering the half’s final media timeout.
Looking to close the gap before the half, Kentucky found a way to take the lead as Oscar Tshiebwe scored four points, Reeves drained his third three of the half and Daimion Collins sunk a free throw to help UK close out the first half on an 8-2 run and take a 37-36 lead into halftime.
Both offenses opened the game hot as Kentucky shot 43.3% from the field and 62.5% from three to open play, while the Wolverines shot 40% from the field and 50% from three.
Wallace got Kentucky off to a hot start in the second half as he hit a jumper, swatted away a Michigan shot attempt and then drained a pair of threes to give UK an 8-2 run to open the second half and help propel the Cats to a 49-42 lead entering the first media timeout of the half.
The Kentucky run would not phase the Wolverines, who used an 8-0 run to regain the lead at 50-49 briefly before UK connected on a pair of buckets to take a slim 52-51 lead into the second media timeout.
Kentucky’s lead would increase to just two entering the third media timeout at 60-58 but used a 6-0 run to take a 66-58 lead into the game’s final media timeout.
Michigan would pull within two with 1:4o to play leading Kentucky to call timeout to talk things over. After the break it was Wallace who came through again nailing his fourth three of the game to put UK up five and eventually put the Wolverines away.
“We’ve been in practice stressing the in and out threes. We get to the paint and kick it out. We’ve got to shoot those if they’re open,” Wallace said of his game-sealing three. “It was one of those moments where it was inside out and I have to shoot it because I don’t I would’ve been a selfish teammate. So I shot the ball and went in.”
Wallace and Jacob Toppin led Kentucky with 14 points. Tshiebwe added 13 points and 14 rebounds to log a double-double. The double-double is his fourth of the season and 32nd in 40 games as a Wildcat.
The trio joined in double figures by Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler who both added 11 points.
Kentucky’s offense arguably had its best shooting performance of the season as it shot 46.6% from the field and a red hot 60% from three, led by a 4-for-4 performance from deep by Wallace.
Michigan was led in scoring by Hunter Dickinson with 23 points. He was joined in double figures by and Howard (16) Bufkin (11).
With the win, Kentucky improves to 6-2 on the year.
Kentucky will be back in action Saturday when it returns home to Rupp Arena to take on Yale. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.