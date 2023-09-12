Q: When I placed my trust in Jesus as my Lord and Savior, I thought the Christian life would be easy, but I’m still struggling with my old temptations. Why is God allowing me to be tempted to do wrong things?
A: Who said living a Christian live is easy? It’s not! Matter of fact, it is war! Before we become Christians, Satan has us under his control, but when we give our lives to God, Satan does everything he can to turn us away from Him. In the midst of tempations, we are called to live pure lives.
We may blame God for allowing temptations to still be a part of our lives. We may blame Satan for causing us to sin, but the truth of the matter is—We have no one to blame but ourselves when we fall into sin. “When tempted, no one should say, ‘God is tempting me.’ For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; but each one is tempted when, by his own evil desire, he is dragged away and enticed” (Jms. 1:13, 14).
We don’t have to give in to temptations. We can stand strong in the face of them. We can defend ourselves against Satan’s schemes and live pure lives by knowing God’s teachings in the Bible and by obeying them. Also, God gives us the Holy Spirit, who resides within each believer, to help us recognize temptations and He gives us His power to resist them. When we resist temptation, we prove that our faith is real and Jesus is at work in our lives.
