With the Regional Tournament scheduled for this week, the Maroons boys tennis team ended its regular season with 5 straight wins. Webster County, Lyon County, Henderson County, Owensboro Apollo, and University Heights each fell to the Maroon netters. With the regional tournament and a trip to the state tournament in Lexington looming, head coach Bryan Fazenbaker likes what he sees.
“These last 2 weeks has been demanding on the team, but they improved every time they stepped on the court,” he said. “It was hard for them to get any rhythm early in the season due to all the rain this spring. But they’ve all had great attitudes and marched on. We turned the corner once I nailed down the regional team.”
Fazenbaker’s regional team is comprised of 2 singles players and 2 doubles teams. The top singles player is senior Nathaniel Crick.
“Nate got a two seed in the regional tournament,” Fazenbaker said. “The only player to get the better of Nate was Caldwell County’s Ryan Hammett, the number one seed. Neither of them will get tested until the regional semifinals. They’ll have to earn it, but I expect to see them both in the finals.”
The Maroons number one doubles team consists of senior Aidan Brummer and junior Braeden Bell.
“These guys are still learning to play doubles having only played together for the past month,” said Fazenbaker. “Their learning curve has been nearly vertical. When they let the match come to them and don’t get in a hurry they are very hard to beat.”
The regional team is rounded out by senior singles player Eli Dunn, and the doubles team of Lukas Ramey and Adam Tagg.
“Eli got a big win Friday night in Owensboro winning in a third set supertiebreaker. That was a grueling match that could have gone either way, but Eli found a way to win.” Ramey and Tagg are both seniors with lots of athleticism. “Lukas is incredibly fast and can chase down any ball and Adam is like trying to hit over a tree on the court. He has surprisingly good hands for a player that tall. Their combination of speed and height can be difficult to beat. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them or both made it to the semis. ”
Fazenbaker expects a very close regional team championship that may not be decided until the finals.
“There are three teams in the draw with a singles seed and a doubles seed, the Maroons, Caldwell County and Henderson County. There’s a wild card in the draw somewhere that we can’t see yet. I hope it’s one of my guys. There is always an upset or two. Regionals has its own mystique to it that creates a very pressurized atmosphere. It will come down to the players that can handle the pressure and the heat, and overcome the adversity that always enters into the equation. It should be a real battle.”
