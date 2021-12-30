To say covid has impacted the world and particularly sports is an understatement.
I could write a book on covid cancellations of games, illness to players and unfortunately death of sports figures. One aspect of the impact of covid that is going on right before our eyes now being its impact on the college bowl season.
It has been said that covid has accelerated matters that were already in decline. If you are an organization, business, church, or civic club already in decline, covid has probably accelerated and caused it to decline faster.
For many of the smaller college football bowls, they were already in decline and the question that needs to be asked is will this put an end to those bowl games in the future?
To answer the question let’s look at some of the factors that have led up to where we are today in the covid cancellation of bowl games.
IMPACT OF CANCELLATIONS
In writing any column on cancellations the problem is by the time this column gets printed, there may be more cancellations. However, we have seen many minor bowls and some mid-level bowls already being canceled such as the Holiday Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, the Arizona Bowl, the Military Bowl, and the Fenway Bowl.
Although some bowl games have been canceled altogether, other bowl games had to be reconfigured at the very last moment. For example, Texas A & M University announced it would not be able to participate in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.
Wake Forest had been practicing as a team, had given up a lot of their Christmas holiday break to prepare for the bowl game, and fans had spent a lot of money preparing for the trip.
Organizers at the last minute replaced Rutgers University to replace Texas A & M in the game. With all due respect Rutgers doesn’t carry near the prestige as a good Texas A & M team and they had to find someone to fill the spot. If you are Wake Forest, at this point you are just glad to play anyone.
Another factor that goes into the cancellations is the fact that many of cancellations are right before the game is supposed to start. The Holiday Bowl was supposed to feature UCLA and North Carolina State.
It was announced less than five hours before kickoff that due to covid problems within the UCLA program, the game was going to have to be scratched.
IMPACT ON ATTENDANCE
Covid has forced cancellation of many bowl games but an under the radar type story is the impact on attendance. Attendance at the smaller bowls has never been great because often times the location is not quite as appealing to some fans. However, covid has even created more problems as many fans are reluctant to be around large groups. Other fans are particularly stressed out at the possibility of having to fly to a bowl game and either have their flights canceled, the bowl game canceled, or have other difficulties in traveling due to covid.
The impact on attendance is hard to quantify but look at some of the games. The Cure Bowl featuring Northern Illinois and Coastal Carolina drew an announced attendance of 9,784. The Bahamas Bowl had 13,596.
Some of our local schools went to some bowl games that were not well attended. Louisville played in the First Responder Bowl and drew 15,251. Western Kentucky played in the Boca Raton Bowl and drew 15,429.
I watched the Camellia Bowl that was played on Christmas Day. I could not even find attendance figures but from watching it a little on TV there could not have been 10,000 people there.
IMPACT ON TELEVISION
At the end of the day covid and other factors have made attendance at these bowl games small. However, a major reason the bowl games exist is really not for the attendance but for television.
The attendance helps the community hosting the bowl games as it brings in fans, players, and staff who spend money eating and staying in hotels.
The real money in the games for the schools comes from television revenue. The vast majority of the games are owned by ESPN.
At the end of the day as bad as the attendance may be and as long as TV ratings remain reasonable, there is a good bet these lower level bowl games will continue to exist.
To give you some idea of the success of the bowl games in television ratings, Army played Missouri in what I would call a minor bowl, the Armed Forces Bowl. The television ratings for this game were higher than any NBA game shown on Christmas Day. The NBA games on Christmas Day are considered that league’s showcase games.
IMPACT ON PLAYOFFS
If covid doesn’t impact and force the cancelation of some of these bowl games in the future, the expanded football playoffs may be the death nail for them.
The best analogy I can give you is what some of us remember growing up seeing: consolation games in the NCAA basketball tournament.
There was nothing worse than watching a third place game knowing that you are out of the NCAA basketball tournament. These lower level bowl games have nothing to do with football playoffs and they are like the consolation games which have since been abolished.
As college football expands with more teams in the championship playoffs, there may be less interest in fans, players, and athletic directors to play in these poorly attended events.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
