During the summer months I am profiling inductees into some of our local high schools Athletic Halls of Fame. Hopkins County Central, Madisonville North Hopkins and Webster County will all have Hall of Fame ceremonies near the start of their football seasons and bring back former athletes who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
There is another group of people who are often overlooked and these are the non-athletes. For example I have always said you cannot have any level of athletics from Little League to middle school to high school without having coaches, athletic trainers and people to work the many behind the scenes parts of an athletic event.
Each of these schools will be honoring people not for their athletic achievements but for what they have done to contribute to athletics in the form of some other contribution to the local sports scene.
JOHN ARNETT
Hopkins County Central will be inducting John Arnett, who had a long and distinguished career primarily as an Assistant Coach.
Too often we mention only the head coach in our stories and fail to mention the great assistant coaches who are the backbone of any program.
Arnett was an athlete in his own right at Madisonville North Hopkins where he played four years of basketball, two years of track and one year of football.
Arnett was on the 1984 Maroons basketball team that made the Final Four and played football at Southeastern Missouri State before finishing up at Greenville University.
After his collegiate days he was the Head Track Coach at South Hopkins High School for two years but more than that has made his mark for being Assistant Coach for many other sports.
Arnett was Assistant Basketball Coach from 1990-96 under Head Coach Dan Evans. He was involved as a Track Assistant Coach from 1991-96 at South Hopkins High School and from 2009-2021 at Hopkins County Central.
He was Assistant Powerlifting Coach at South Hopkins High School from 1991-96 and at Hopkins County Central from 1997-2011.
Many people remember Coach Arnett from his Assistant Football Coaching days at South Hopkins from 1990-95 and then at Hopkins Central from 1996-2012.
Arnett was very humble noting, “Throughout my years of coaching there are many interesting stories, players and events but none stand out, just a lot of great experiences”.
RCHARD CLEMONS
Clemons is another in the line of great contributors to local sports based upon his actions not as an athlete but as an athletic trainer.
Richard “Flip” Clemons was the first athletic trainer hired by the Hopkins County School System. Starting in the late 1980s he worked closely with Dr. Pete Bowles and Dr. Joe Roe as they started the sports medicine program through Trover Clinic.
During his early years he was splitting time between Madisonville North Hopkins, South Hopkins and West Hopkins High Schools before eventually becoming a full time science teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Clemons was a certified athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainer’s Association for 20 years after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Austin Peay University.
For many years Clemons manned the sidelines at football, basketball, and other Maroon athletic events. He retired from athletics in 2003 and continued teaching at North Hopkins until his full retirement after 27 years of service.
Even in retirement Clemons has been actively involved in Maroon athletics as he has been working as a substitute teacher in the District for an approximate 100 days a year. More importantly for the athletic programs, he has also worked the reserve parking area at home football games and is oftentimes seen taking up tickets at athletic events.
Clemons was very modest noting, “It was my pleasure to work with the high school athletes of Hopkins County as I was able to see several become college athletes and move on to become active as college coaches, doctors, police officers, firefighters, teachers and other professionals in their careers”.
BOB GILLASPIE
Coach Gillaspie began his teaching career at Webster County High School in 1970 and was an integral part of the Trojan athletic program for many years. His induction into the Hall of Fame is well deserved.
In his first year in 1970 he served as Assistant Baseball Coach and was the official scorer for the basketball team. We forget that high school athletics would not be possible without people taking up tickets, operating the scoreboard or keeping the scorebook.
In 1971 Webster County High School instituted its first varsity football program and Gillaspie served as Assistant Football Coach while also becoming the Head Baseball Coach.
In 1972 he joined the coaching staff of the boys’ basketball team but continued to serve as Assistant Football and Head Baseball Coach.
Probably the most interesting story about the Gillaspie athletic career is he served as the Varsity Cheerleading Coach in 1982-83 so the young ladies on the cheer team would have the opportunity to cheer. Gillaspie was modest about his cheerleading coaching duties noting, “Regina Catlett took care of the cheerleaders during football season and I took care of them during the early part of basketball season”.
Gillaspie added, “One of the moms actually did the coaching and starting the second semester my wife, Janice, took over”. It sounds like a true Trojan team effort.
Gillaspie continued his athletic career after his coaching duties as he served as public address announcer from 1978-2004 as well as serving as the official clock keeper for both the girls and boys basketball teams.
Gillaspie also served as Assistant Principal at Webster County High School from 1977-1982. He then became Principal where he served until 1989 and he finished his career in education in the Webster County Board of Education at the Central Office from 1995-2000.
Each of these three sports administrators are well deserving of their Hall of Fame recognition and it is great to see people being recognized for their contributions for athletics and for being more than an athlete.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
