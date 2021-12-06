In a series that has seen a number of close games, Saturday’s installment of the long-standing rivalry between Hopkins County Central and Webster County did not disappoint.
But it was the Lady Trojans’ 3-point shooting that made the difference, as they defeated HCCHS, 64-56, in the 6th/7th District Shootout at Union County.
WCHS hit 14 of its 29 attempts from behind the arc in the contest for a blistering 48.3%.
Lady Trojan Hannah Yates accounted for eight of those makes, scoring all of her game-high 24 points from distance.
Brooklyn Clark knocked down four 3-pointers for the Lady Storm, pacing her team with 21 points. Clark was facing off against her 2020-21 teammates in the game, as she was an offseason transfer to Central. She played her freshman season for Dawson Springs.
Both teams got off to a hot start in the first period, as WCHS edged the Lady Storm for a 22-19 lead. Yates dropped four of her 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.
Central got balanced scoring in the second period, but the Lady Trojans were able to edge out to a 40-32 advantage at halftime.
Neither team was able to make up any ground in the third quarter, each scoring just nine points to leave the WCHS advantage at eight, 49-41.
Raigan Price scored 19 points on 9-of-15 from the field for the Lady Trojans. Madison Hinton was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, finishing with 15 points. Karsyn Cates added three points to the WCHS total, and Sydney Shoulders two points.
Brianna Fritz hit a pair of 3’s for the Lady Storm, and accounted for 13 points of the HCCHS total. Lillie Whitaker-Greer poured in 12 points, while Emilie Jones added eight. Mercy Sutton contributed two points.
The Lady Storm will tip-off at 6 p.m. today in their 7th District opener at Dawson Springs.
