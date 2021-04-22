A lot of things have changed in collegiate sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, if you haven’t noticed, things have changed in Kentucky over the past 14 months, as well.
In a year when the commonwealth sent only one men’s team (Morehead State) to the NCAA Basketball Tournament, we’ve become, well, a volleyball state.
Don’t believe me? Snicker all you want, but, please, try this on for size:
The state of Kentucky started out with four squads in the 48-team 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament — Kentucky (SEC), Louisville (ACC), Western Kentucky (C-USA) and Morehead State (OVC) — an amazing accomplishment, in and of itself.
But it gets better.
Three of these teams — Kentucky, Louisville and Western — advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.
Morehead, which upset Creighton in the first round, was surprisingly competitive in a second-round loss to overall No. 3 seed Florida before grudgingly bowing out.
UK — the No. 2 overall seed — has advanced to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history and will battle No. 6 overall seed Washington at 6 p.m. on Thursday (ESPN) for a spot in the national championship game. The Cats got there by sweeping Purdue in the Elite Eight.
Louisville, the No. 11 seed, received a first-round bye, defeated San Diego State in the second round, then lost a five-set heartbreaker to Washington in the Sweet 16.
Unseeded WKU, meanwhile, rolled over Jackson State in the first round and upset No. 15 Washington State in a remarkable five-set thriller in the second round, before being eliminated by Kentucky in a three-set Sweet 16 sweep — the Hilltoppers’ lone loss of the season.
What in the world is going on with Kentucky’s collegiate volleyball teams becoming national powers? Well, it’s been building for awhile, and the historical presence of Louisville’s nationally renowned high school programs — Assumption, Mercy and Sacred Heart — certainly hasn’t hurt.
And, make no mistake, the coaches of these four college programs — Craig Skinner (Kentucky), Dani Busboom Kelly (Louisville), Travis Hudson (WKU) and Jaime Gordon (Morehead) — are considered among the nation’s elite leaders in the sport.
While the postseason performances of our college teams have been extraordinary, it certainly hasn’t come as a complete shock to those who closely follow college volleyball.
At the end of the 2021 regular season, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, Kentucky was ranked No. 2, Louisville was ranked No. 13, and WKU was ranked No. 18.
Moreover, at the start of the second round of the NCAA Tournament, UK (19-1), Louisville (14-2), Western (22-0) and Morehead (17-1) had a combined won-lost record of (gulp!) 72-4 — a winning percentage of (gulp!) .947. Incredible, stunning and eye-popping, any way you slice it.
More evidence of the commonwealth’s rising prestige in the sport came forth on Wednesday, when AVCA released its 2021 All-American Team.
Three UK players —setter Madison Lilley, outside hitter Avery Skinner and outside hitter Alli Stumler — were first-team selections. On the second team were WKU middle blocker Lauren Matthews, Louisville middle blocker Anna Stevenson and UK middle blocker Azhani Tealer. Third-team picks included UK Libero Gabby Curry and U of L setter Tori Dilfer.
Honorable mention All-American honors were garnered by WKU outside hitter Paige Briggs, Louisville outside hitter Anna DeBeer, WKU setter Nadia Dieudonne, Morehead outside hitter Olivia Lohmeier, and UK right-side hitter Madi Skinner.
That’s a ton of national recognition for collegiate volleyball players in the Bluegrass, and, one would expect, a portend of things to come for the sport in Kentucky, where — this year, anyway — volleyball is reigning supreme.
