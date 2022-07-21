The Miners had a make-up game against the Stallions on Wednesday night, with a lot riding on that game. Madisonville came into the match-up in third place at 20-19, with Muhlenberg County in fourth at 19-20. The team that laid claim to the win would take the third spot, which guaranteed them a spot in the OVL Tournament. The other would have to play their way into the post season.
Despite jumping out to a 7-0 lead, the win would come to the Miners in unexpected fashion when a ineligible player was subbed into the game for the Stallions heading into the bottom of the third, forcing a forfeit by Muhlenberg County.
Despite not playing the entire game, the Miners seemed to be hitting their stride as they put the wraps on the regular season.
Miners’ pitcher Jake O”Connell got the nod to take the mound for Madisonville on the hot summer night. He went to work quickly in the first inning keeping the Stallions scoreless. His teammates backed him up in the bottom half as Parker Stroh doubled on a line drive to score Luke Mitchell and Jackson Owen to take the early lead 2-0.
O’Connell quickly shutdown three batters in the top of the second, while Madisonville would add five more runs in the bottom of the period. Evan Liddie hit a line driver to center scoring James Basham. Nick Hammond scored off a error in center and Evan Liddie scored after the Stallions loaded the bases and walked Jackson Owen. Eston Snider hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Jackson Lindsey making the score 7-0.
The Miners held the Stallions in the top of the third and going into the bottom of the box the game was called after the Stallions inserted a ineligible player into the game and by rule the game is forfeited and Madisonville got the “W” 7-0.
Jake O’Connell got the win for the Miners and Madisonville ended the regular season 21-19.
