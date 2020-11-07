More COVID chaos ensued just hours before Hopkins County Central was supposed to kickoff at Webster County on Friday night.
On Friday afternoon, the scheduled contest between the Storm and the Trojans was called off by Webster County, marking the third game scheduled for this week that was canceled for Central.
“Webster had positive cases within the student body, faculty and staff in the school so they canceled the game tonight,” Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said.
Also on Friday, Calloway County announced that they will no longer participate in the postseason due to COVID-19 concerns, meaning Central would most likely play Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions this coming Friday after the Tigers were moved to the second seed. This will be the first postseason appearance for Central since 2017.
“Postseason will be official once the KHSAA announces the postseason matchups (Saturday) morning,” Akin said. “We know we were already in the playoffs anyway.”
Entering Friday, Central was in third place in the Class 4A District 1 Standings with a 1-1 record against the district and a 1-4 record overall.
As for Madisonville North Hopkins, head coach Jay Burgett said that the 2020 Maroon season isn’t done yet.
“We took this week off because we had some COVID-related issues that resolved itself so we wouldn’t have to stop anything,” Burgett said. “Our playoff hopes are still alive, and we are preparing to play next Friday night.”
North is 0-3 against district opponents and 1-5 overall. If Central plays Hoptown next Friday, then the Maroons will play top seeded Logan County in the first round of the playoffs.
Playoffs across the state are set to kickoff next week.
