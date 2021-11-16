The University of Kentucky is in the early-season building stage of development, and the No. 13 Wildcats will look for more positive steps when they host Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are 1-1, and they got a lot of quality production in a 100-60 win over Robert Morris last Friday.
“Everyone is getting better every day,” UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “We know what we’re really good at and we’re emphasizing those things. We’re attentive to what coach (John Calipari) has to say. We’re not playing the opponent, we’re playing ourselves to make sure we’re getting better every single day.”
Defensive improvement overall seemed to be the biggest benefit coming out of the blowout of Robert Morris.
“The biggest thing was defensively,” Wheeler said. “We got a lot of three stops in a row, making second and third closeouts, rotating, talking to each other, getting deflections. Those things allowed us to get out on the break and get easy baskets.”
The junior guard who transferred from Georgia has registered 22 assists through two games, the best start to a UK career in school history.
Wheeler was very noticeable in his celebration Friday night of teammate Daimion Collins’ mammoth dunk that took over highlight reels. He said it’s all about helping others and seeing them succeed.
“That’s how I am. I’m super excited when I see my teammates have success,” Wheeler said. “(Rebounds and assists) are stats that are about serving others. Assists, that’s me making guys better, me putting guys in positions where they can succeed.”
Kellan Grady led UK with 19 points against Robert Morris, making four 3-pointers in the process.
“For any scorer or shooter, the more you continue to see the ball go in, the more comfortable and confident you are,” Grady said. “It’s important for me to stay shot ready and take advantage of the opportunities I have.”
That’s what Collins was doing when he scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots in 21 minutes.
“Daimion, he had a great opportunity,” Grady said. “Cal always emphasizes how important it is to stay ready and take advantage of any opportunity you’re given. He was all over the place blocking shots, rebounding, running the floor, catching alley-oops. It was awesome to see him take advantage of that opportunity.”
Grady is the roommate of CJ Fredrick, a northern Kentucky high school star who transferred from Iowa to UK. Fredrick was diagnosed with a hamstring injury last Friday that will require season-ending surgery. Grady is a graduate transfer from Davidson.
“I live with CJ, he’s one of my best friends here. It’s been more of a personal connection for me seeing him every day,” Grady said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
