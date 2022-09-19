IMG_2615.jpg

The African American Coalition of Hopkins County sponsored “The Great Debate” on Thursday night at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center. The majority of the candidates running in the upcoming General Election participated in the debate, or were offered an opportunity to address the voters. Pictured are Madisonville’s incumbent mayor Kevin Cotton, left, and his opponent Freddie Stafford. The two will face-off in November in the city’s first ever non-partisan mayoral election.

