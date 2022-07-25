Tuesday July 26
Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
9 a.m. Judging of Home and Garden Department, Farm Crops, open, F.F.A., Farm Crops, Fruit and Vegetables exhibits
9 a.m. All 4-H entries will be judged and finalized by 5 p.m.
10 a.m.-noon Home and Garden Department begins accepting Baked Goods and Flowers Hay Quality Contest
11 a.m. F.F.A. seed identification
4-6 p.m. Poultry of all breeds to be entered, Judged at 6:00 p.m. and released by 9:00 p.m. (must be picked up)
5 p.m. All F.F.A. Garden, Crop, Horticulture, and Shop entries to be entered and in place
5 p.m. Goats Weigh In
5:30 p.m. Sheep Weigh In
6 p.m. Goat Show (Sheep Show to follow Goat Show)
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. ARENA — Hot Air Balloon Rides
11 p.m. Rides Close
