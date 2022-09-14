On Saturday, the Maroons Cross Country team traveled to Goshen, KY to compete in the Rumble Through the Jungle 5K with Drew Burden finishing 12th in the event with a time of 17:08.01. On the Girls side, Joy Alexander also finished 12th with a time of 20:28.50
Alexander was the only member of the girl’s squad to make the trip.
Lucas Offutt finished 33rd for the Maroons with a time of 17:52.38 and Maddox Knight rounding the top three finishing 62nd with a time of 18:25.47. Teammate Brody Duncan finished 81st, Gavin Beard finished 147th, Luka Celik finished 165th and Mitchell Mayes finished 186th for the Maroons.
This Saturday Madisonville-North Hopkins will compete in the Mustang Stampede in Greenville.
