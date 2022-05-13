In the spring of 1975, sports for young girls were starting to explode. High school basketball for young girls had just been reintroduced.
On the local scene, the Madisonville North Hopkins girls’ golf team capped off a Cinderella season by winning the golf regional in what the news media called “one of the closest battles of the day”.
The Regional Tournament at that time was played at Princeton Country Club, and Madisonville North Hopkins won by holding off Caldwell County by shooting a 407 to Caldwell’s 410.
At the regional, Greenville’s Ann Pannell had the lowest individual round shooting a 92. However, DeeDee Powell and Rene Dixon both shot 95s to help pace the Lady Maroons on that historic day.
The members of the team were trailblazers in the sport of golf and are being inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame. This will be held on Friday night, August 19, as part of the Maroon football game against Union County.
There will be a reception for the team and their guests prior to the game. The team will be announced at halftime of the football game, and I am sure if you attend the game that evening, you will be able to see some of the members of this team.
This group of young women were true pioneers on the golf course. There had been individual female golfers for several years, but this group formed the first team early in their freshman and sophomore years of many of their early playing careers.
The year before the Regional Championship, in the 1974 season, DeeDee Powell shot a 102 at the regional to qualify for the State golf tournament that was held May 21-22, 1974 in London, Kentucky.
The members of the team who were regional champions in 1975 included DeeDee (Powell) McLeod, Rene (Dixon) Hendrix, Kathy Clark and Tammy (Rush) Dugger.
The team was coached by longtime golf and football Coach Bernard Brant. There was a fifth member of the team during the regular season that year. A young middle schooler who was the coach’s daughter, Johnna Brant, filled in if anyone was sick or injured.
After winning the regional, the Lady Maroons advanced to the State championship meet which was held on May 13-14, 1975 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Brant was a person who coached football and golf at many different places including Providence, Madisonville North Hopkins, and Danville. He has had many great experiences and has fond memories of this team recently stating, “They didn’t have the most talent but really worked hard and that hard work definitely paid off as they won the Region and qualified for State”.
Although he coached many teams along the way, Brant had the greatest praise for this team noting, “Probably the best coaching job I ever had” as he stated recently with some big hearty laughs.
A couple of interesting features of high school golf have changed since those days which many local golfers may find interesting.
First, there were only four players who played at the Regional Tournament. In today’s era there are five members on the team and all five play. The lowest score is taken and one of the players’ score is eliminated.
In those days, there were four players and you took everyone’s scores. I always said this created more pressure as no one could have an off day.
Another major factor in those days is golf was a spring sport. If you will notice, the Regional and State Tournaments were played in May.
Once again I feel like we have improved a lot as the fall seems to be much better weather as there are warmer days and in the case of golf courses — drier conditions.
If you think about it today, when you are playing golf in early May, you are often playing in wet conditions and the ball doesn’t roll as well as it does in the fall months. One of many reasons why you can’t compare scores of different eras.
The final interesting feature about this team is they had to share a coach with the boys’ team. Although they did not play matches on the same days, Coach Brant served as the coach of the boys’ team also.
While he was coaching this group of girls, Coach Brant was also coaching the boys’ teams which included Mike Reynolds, Tony Parson, Mike Thomas, Stuart Sherrell and Lance Ruth.
It is great to see this group of pioneers on the golf course finally get some recognition for their great achievement.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.