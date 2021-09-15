Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to the 2020 murders of Elvis and Joseph Gipson at a court hearing on Tuesday.
Wicks also was sentenced on Tuesday by Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 85% of his sentence or 20 years. He is not eligible for probation.
Wicks also pleaded guilty to other charges including first-degree assault, drug trafficking charges and felon in possession of a handgun and firearms.
Wicks was sentenced the recommended sentences for all charges including life in prison for two counts of murder, 20 years for first-degree assault, five years each for four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, 10 years each for being a felon in possession of a handgun, 10 years for first-degree trafficking in over 2 grams of methamphetmaine weapon enhanced, five years with trafficking in over 5 pounds of marijuana weapon enhanced and 12 months for violation of an emergency protective order.
Oglesby ruled that all these sentences be served concurrently of each other.
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 after both Elvis and Joseph were found shot in the head at a home at 778 Hodge Street in Madisonville.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head bringing first-degree assault charges against Wicks.
