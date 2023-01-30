Voting for The Messenger’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards began on Monday and will last through Friday, Feb. 17.
The Readers Choice awards are held annual and give local consumers the opportunity to recognize their favorite businesses by helping them be elected “the best” of their particular category in Hopkins County.
Voting will be held entirely online at the-messenger.com and is open to anyone with a working email address. You can vote once in each category per day during the voting period.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.