This year employees of all First United Banks are spreading holiday cheer by wearing jeans on Fridays.
This unique program started about five years ago, and nearly 90% of all bank employees choose to participate. The jean program is a payroll deduction initiative where five dollars is deducted each pay period so that employees get to wear jeans on Friday. The money is collected and set aside to then be given away to a local charitable organization of choice that the employees vote on.
“It’s really rewarding to work for an organization that gives so much back to the community. We all live right here in the area, so we are helping people we know every week when we pay to wear jeans or perform one of our acts of kindness. Our staff is just so generous, and we have fun doing it,” Theresa Davis, 25th Anniversary Committee Member.
This year’s four organizations who received checks in the amount of $2,000 are the Christian Food Bank, the Hopkins County Humane Society, Breaking Bread Ministry and the The Hopkins County Family Resource Centers. Checks were presented December 1, 2021, to representatives of each organization. All representatives were humbled and happy to receive the money which is much needed and will be put to good use.
