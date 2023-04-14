The attitude of the English toward the Irish or the hatred of the Irish toward the English in years past is beyond my comprehension. I understand the Irish attitude some because I might feel the same way if a bunch of rich people came in, took my land, and then threw me in prison for speaking my mother tongue. Or if I knew that starvation from crop failure might have been prevented and certainly could have been mitigated, but nothing was done because “they” wanted us to either die or leave.
Things are thankfully much better today — for most people. President Biden spent a couple of days in the United Kingdom this week, celebrating the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended what had been the most chronic border conflict in Europe. The last thirty or so years of that conflict were known as “The Troubles,” during which time the IRA placed bombs all over England. This new peace, in part brokered by then President Bill Clinton on April 10, 1998, is worth celebrating. It has held and should continue to hold in spite of the pressure Brexit has put back on the border between the U.K. and E.U.
Ulster is one of four historic regions of Ireland. We usually call it Northern Ireland. It has a slight majority protestant population. The history of how it remained part of the U.K. is complicated, but in 1973 there was a vote (just over a year after the infamous Bloody Sunday in which British Soldiers killed 13 protestors on January 10, 1972) that kept Northern Ireland as part of the U.K.
This history is distant enough for most people reading this that we can use it as an example of the dangers of putting national or sectarian identity ahead of identity in Christ. It is blatantly clear that if the groups involved in the bloody centuries long conflict between Ireland and England had managed to remember that they were Christians first, a lot of suffering would have been avoided. It is one thing to attempt to harm someone from another sect or nationality — it is quite another to do so to a brother. However, we all know that the history of humanity begins with Cain killing Abel.
As long as people live in different climates and different economies and in cities and on farms there will be different priorities and agendas. These differences should encourage us to listen to each other more, but that doesn’t always happen.
A simple way to look at the solution in Northern Ireland was to recognize all parties involved, and give a seat at the table to all who would lay down their arms. Within Northern Ireland there are five major parties with material representation at various levels of government (12 total).
I mentioned Camp Shamrock in a column a couple of years ago. It is a summer camp that started in Northern Ireland to combat “the troubles.” It was a safe place where Protestant kids and Catholic kids could go away for a week and get to know each other. My friends who worked there said there were nearly always fights the first couple of days. By the end of the week those same kids were crying because they were saying good-bye to their new best friends. This is an example of being Christian first.
Understanding that we are all human beings, and that most people want what is best for their families and their children, would go a long way toward having conversations to solve our problems. I often say that we live in a fractured world, and that there are some that exploit that for their own gain. This has the effect of pushing the people struggling with life further to the edges — sometimes they go to extremes to be seen or heard.
What am I first? Catholic, Protestant, American, German, English, Democrat, Republican? Or am I the best, most loving example of my professed faith? It is not that the other identities do not matter — they matter immensely. It is, however, that all of them answer to faith. If any of my identities cause me to treat another human being shamefully because of a label, then I have replaced my faith with something else.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.