On Wednesday, organizers of the Fourth Annual Amazing Shake program announced the winners of the first round of competition. This year the soft skills competition, which annually has sixth through eighth graders at James Madison Middle School put there eye contact, posture, confidence, firm handshake and ability to communicate to the test, added middle schoolers from Browning Springs to the mix, pitting about 150 students from Hopkins County against each other.
In the first round of the competition, held Monday, students were marched into a room with 25 local business people, elected officials and law enforcement officers and given just 90 seconds to strike up a conversation with each of them. Those volunteers were then asked to score each student on the above mentioned categories.
Yesterday JMMS 6th grader Mashyla McAdoo was announced as the winner of round one. She and 44 other middle schoolers will now advance to the second round.
In Round 2 of the competition will be the “elevator speech.”
“A space is marked off on the floor for the judge and the student to stand in and talk,” said Kia Zieba, one of the program’s organizers. “Students must deal with a smaller space and having to promote themselves in 30-40 seconds... about as long as an elevator ride. This helps kids to market themselves for an interview or a future job.”
After that will be the “think on your feet” round where students are given a scenario to prepare for, but organizers will throw them a curve ball at the last minute that forces them to think on their feet. The fourth round will be a dinner setting at Green’s Steakhouse.
“Students will attend a workshop at the beginning of the week,” said Zieba. “They will meet for an hour after school to discuss attributes of an elevator speech. We usually have some one in the community talk from their real-life experiences. Then, the students begin to write one about themselves, but it is up to them to practice it. The competition will be at the end of the week. This is where we need community business and professionals to help us with judging and expertise.
“There is a rubric score card for judges to use. It is very user friendly for the students and the judges.”
After each round the pool of remaining students will be cut in half and a winner of that round will be named. At the end of the contest a champion of the annual event will be crowned.
As the program moves forward, volunteers from the local business community are always needed.
Anyone interested in lending a hand can email Kia Zieba at: kia.zieba@hopkins.kyschools.us.
