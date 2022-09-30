Thursday night the Lady Maroons finished the regular season on a four game win streak, beating Owensboro 7-0.
Madisonville-North Hopkins was led by Kennedy Justice with three goals and two assist. Madison Hill had two goals and one assist. Hannah Mckinsey finished with one goal, while Lillie Carman finished with one goal and two assist for the Lady Maroons in the shutout.
With the win the Lady Maroons finish the regular season 8-8-1, 7-1 in region, and 2-0 in the District.
Justice led the Lady Maroons in the regular season with 24 goals, followed by Carman with 18. Carman also led Madisonville with 18 assists.
The Lady Maroons claimed the regular season title, going undefeated in District play, and will advance automatically to the District 7 championship game on Thursday night in Princeton. The match is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
With the regular season title, the Lady Maroons are already locked into the Region 2 tournament, regardless of how the district title match goes.
