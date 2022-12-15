Dear Santa,
My name is Alycia. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a dinosaur.
Love,
Alycia
Dear Santa,
My name is Victoria. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a doll.
Love,
Victoria
Dear Santa,
My name is Graysen. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a dinosaur toy.
Love,
Graysen
Dear Santa,
My name is Archer. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. d he any present in the world, I would pick a Spider Man toy.
Love,
Archer
Dear Santa,
My name is Stephanie. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Little Live Pets “My Pet Pig”.
Love,
Stephanie
Dear Santa,
My name is Weston. 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Paw Patrol Kitty Catastrophes.
Love Weston
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinslyn. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a kitchen set.
Love,
Kinslyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Sonic Exe Plush toy.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Jakks Pacific Sonic the Hedgehog.
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Maycee. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Barbie car.
Love,
Maycee
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Paw Patrol toy.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I would like a racecar.
Love, David
Dear Santa,
I would like a peszu set.
Love, Luis
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL doll.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I would like a moterskul.
Love, Keelin
Dear Santa,
I would like a Oike.
Love Rasdies
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbiedol.
Love, Leighton
Dear Santa,
I would like a BrbeCamper.
Love, Aliva
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitten toy.
Love, Adeline
Dear Santa,
I would like a huver Rorb.
Love, Paxton
Dear Santa,
I would like a bik.
Love, Brantles
Dear Santa,
I would like a Grablehook.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like a basketbol.
Love, Roland
Dear Santa,
I would like a Chuke dol.
Love, Aliza
Dear Santa,
I would like a Brbe Cook Set.
Love Lilliana
Dear Santa,
I would like a huverball.
Love, Ben
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5.
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa,
I would like a Transfrmrs.
Love, Alazeril Barnes
Dear Santa,
I would like a Brbe Hous.
Love, Natalie Pace
Dear Santa,
My name is Malachi, and I am four months old. I have been the best boy. I never cry, and love to smile. Please bring me an Elmo and toys that make sounds. Don’t forget my friend, Finley. She’s been a good girl too.
Love,
Malachi Grey Tinsley
Dear Santa,
My name is Grant, and I am 5 years old. I have been a pretty good boy this year. Please bring me Hot Wheels racetracks and cars. Also, Mario Kart race tracks. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Phillip Grant Skinner
Dear Santa,
I want da milkbone wiff da gravy. I need da green bones and a deer antler too. I prolly need da scarf dat say sumpin bout da squirrel. I not like dem. Sorry. But I am good girl.
Thank you,
Nessie Jones from the Dawson
Dear Santa,
My name is BObby and I am 7 years old. I live in Dawson. This year I have been good/bad. For Christmas I would like a puppy with black spots. Thank you for all you do!
Love, Bobby
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want two VR headsets for Christmas. I would also like a hoverboard. Merry Christmas!
Love, Brandon Todd Bullock
Dear Santa,
I hav been good this year. I wat a PS5 for Christmas. I would also like a bike. Merry Christmas.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want an elf and I want a hoverboard. Merry Christmas.
Love, Hef Sawyer May
Dear Santa, I have been good this yer. I want Five Nights at Freddy’s action figures. I would also like a scary action figures. Merry Christmas.
Love, Travis Hendrix
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I wunt a police car. I will also wunt a toy simie truk. And how is all of your elfs. And Roodof the Red nose rainedeer. And how is Pikie and Shove. Love you santa,
Alazuie alahondro
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want B Bucks for Christmas.
Love, Loy Brown.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Barbie doll for Christmas. I would also like a stuffed animal. Merry Christmas.
Love Miracle Ray
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a Kentucky basketball sined from all of the Kentucky players and the coach with to and a toddler reborn dolls.
Love, Grac e Pressner
Dear Santa,
First I want to tell you a joke. nock nock who there boow boww hoo naw I wont to tell you wat I want form you. I wat a big stuft panther. I os wweb lick sum shlick animals. Love you sana.
Love, Makynsieign Beth Jacubs
Dear Santa,
I would like 10 LOL Dolls. I would like a cat for Elizabeth.
Love Elizabeth Ford
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wawa a hoverboard for Christ this year. I want a new phone case. Merry Chinmas.
Love Raelyan Clark
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a fan for christmas. I would also like a toye. Merry Christmas.
Love, Luke Bruce
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want two stuffed elves. I want construction paper. Merry Christmas to you Santa.
Love, Autumn Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a rmy set for Christmas. I would also like an iPhone. Merry Christmas.
Love, Rylan Harting
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a gam for Christmas. I would also like Jurasic Park yots. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gubry
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wat a puppy for Christmas. I would also like a Nintendo. Merry Christmas.
Love Santa, from Bruce
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a cat for Christmas. I would also like a tertel. Merry Christmas.
Love, Kyler Bruthers
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, 1 a four weeler, 2 ronald acuna jr jersey and 3 Gaiters.
Love, gwynwth larimore
Dear Santa,
First I would like a xbox3. Next I would like a iphon 14. Last, I would lik a camera. I have been very good. Love, Annalese Dillon
Dear Santa,
First I would lie a best friend. Next I would like a boxing set. Last I would lik bike. I have been very good,
Love Bryson Sherrill
Dear Santa,
First I would like 1,000 gift card. Next, I would like 1,000 hover boards. Last, I would like a boy frond.
Kaydee
Dear Santa,
First I would like a hoverboard. Next I would like a barbie dream house 12 stories high. Last I would like tickets to see Taylor Swift. I have been rely estremly good. Loves kyler
Dear Santa,
First I would like an ice crem sunday. Next I would like a white hoverboard and rainbow wheels. Last I would like a xbox 360. I have been very good. Love Ava West
Dear Santa,
First I would lik a mankey reborn. Next I would like hair stylist doll. Last fidget spinner. I have ben very good.
Love, yours frind Emmah
Dear Santa, First I would like a Xbox. Next I would like a gift card for Claires. Last I would like some clothes. I have been very good. Love Amaurie.
Dear Santa,
First I would like a girlfriend. Next I would like a kittn. Last I would a trampoline. Love Silas
Dear Santa,
First I would like cra. I would lik scooter. I liks kate board. Last I would like a I Pad. I have been very good. love Dalton
Dear Santa,
First I would like a purple I pad. Next, kateboard purple. Last, Klike unicorn roller skates. I have been very good.
Love, Kaire
Dear Santa,
First I would like a rc car. Next, I would like a xbox. Last, I would like a iPhone 14. I have been very good. Love Braylon
Dear Santa
First I would like a realistic baby doll reborn. Next I want a monkey reborn. Last, fidget spinners a cat. Yours truly, Mia Reigh Morgan
Dear Santa,
First I would like a stretchy lizard, PS5. Next, I also like a realistic actual dog. Last, Nintendo switch. Yours truly, Sawyer Stonwall Young.
Dear Santa,
First I would like a trampoline. Next I would PS5. Last, I want IPhone 14 amd D Mic. Yours truly, Breben
Dear Santa,
First I woud like a black hoverboard. Next, I would like askateboard. Last, I would like a black ipod. I have been very good. Love, Ariana Kontominas
Dear Santa,
First I would like a new phone. Next, I wald a gift card to walmart. LastI would like a ipad air. I have been very good.
Love, Jacob Luce
Dear Santa,
First, I would like a dirt bike. Next I would like a PS5. I have been very good! Love Jaxon Shrum
Dear Santa,
First I would like a lol doll. Next, I would like a tablet. Last I would like a barbie dolls. I have been very good! Love Jaden
Dear Santa,
I would like a skate board. Next, I would like a ipdad. Last I want fidgets. I have been very good! Love Santa, Paisley Hodges
Dear Santa,
First I would like a Barbie Dream House. Next I would like a math book for 2 grade. Last I would like a Barbie. I have been very good.
Love, Lexi
Dear Santa,
FirstI would like a PS5. Next I would like a iphone 14. Last, I would like a oculus 2.
Yours truly, Brantley
