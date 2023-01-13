Friday the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm took on the Centurions of Christian Academy-Louisville in the first round of the Ky 2A Championship in Owensboro.
The Lady Storm opened the first quarter nailing a three from Brooklyn Clark to take a 3-2 lead. The Lady Centurions {span}quickly got down the floor and after a Lady Storm foul ,Central found themselves down 6-3. Both teams battle back and fourth most of the first quarter and with two minutes to go Central pulled within two after Lillie Whitaker-Greer hit a quick layup to make it 15-13. Central struggled in the paint to pull down rebounds early in the first quarter and by the end of the eight, Christian Academy had a 16-14 lead.Central managed to match the Lady Centurions at 19 boards each but got slopy with the ball in the second quarter resulting in Christian-Academy taking a 35-27 lead into halftime.In the second half the Lady Storm came out cold and were held scoreless till around the three minute mark. Going into the final quarter Lady Centurions had a 51-37 lead.Down by 11 with seven minutes to go, Central’s scoring woes still loomed. By the three minute mark the Lady Centurions pushed their lead to 59-40. The Lady Storm failed to get their shots to fall and by the final buzzer the Lady Centurions claimed a 63-49 victory.
Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with 16 points, Brooklyn Clark had 11, Mercy Sutton and Lillie Whitaker-Greer both finished with eight points, Tyah White had four, Calajia Mason had two points.
