Oscar Tshiebwe’s outrageous 37 points and 24 rebounds against Georgia, numbers not seen in college basketball for 50 years, suggest otherworld talent. But in reality, they are simply a reflection of a person who is very much human.
Human ego. Human foibles. Human desires. The human journey.
After an ill-fated stint at West Virginia, Tshiebwe arrived at Kentucky determined to prove himself. Boy, did he as he climbed to college basketball’s mountaintop.
But then came an avalanche of praise and a tour of the country to collect six national player of the year awards, each ceremony dedicated to all things Oscar. He got full of himself.
Oscar the Baller was shoved aside for Oscar the Brand. There were NIL paychecks to be cashed, adoring crowds to meet, babies to be kissed.
The fire dimmed ever so slowly, but in time it was clear Tshiebwe’s game had slipped, taking Kentucky into the valley with him. Predictably, he couldn’t see the problem and even blamed others, lashing out at teammates for a lack of fight.
That incident followed an earlier comment where Tshiebwe claimed to ask coach John Calipari to stop yelling and be kinder to players. Calipari denied it a few days later, but everyone, predictably, took the word of the affable big man over the embattled coach. Problem is, the conversation never took place.
The situation was escalating quickly and the inevitable rude awakening arrived just over a week ago with a couple of intense players-only meetings as Kentucky’s season teetered on the brink. Tshiebwe apologized to his teammates and then went back to work.
Today, that familiar fire rages once more as evidenced by his performances in wins over Tennessee and Georgia. Tshiebwe is ascending that same mountain once more.
“You’re seeing him be how he was a year ago,” Calipari said Tuesday. “Was he that way two weeks ago? No.”
Steak dinners can wait, Tshiebwe can now be found in the Craft Center.
“What he’s done for two weeks, he’s been in the gym,” Calipari said. “Last year he lived in the gym. For a while he was in the gym, but not the same.”
The coach knows some will accuse him of being too critical of the All-American and Kentucky’s most popular player in recent memory.
“That’s not to be disrespectful or talk down on Oscar,” he said. “I love Oscar. He knows I love coaching him.”
It’s all good, coach. Your star player deserved the scrutiny.
Last year, Tshiebwe produced an historic season that won him consensus national player of year honors. Leading the nation at 15.1 rebounds per game while rewriting a school record with 28 double-doubles will do that.
So following his declaration to return for a national championship, fans expected the big man to pick up where he left off and perhaps even step it up a notch. Instead, Tshiebwe swooned, at least by his astronomical standards. Last year, he had fewer than 10 rebounds only twice in 34 games. This season, he had already missed that mark three times in his first 13 games.
Tshiebwe once pursued rebounds with an insatiable vengeance. But throughout UK’s dreadful 10-6 start, he was a step slow to react, ignoring that unique trait to anticipate where the ball will carom. He wasn’t defending the pick-and-roll, had yet to set a bone-crushing screen, surrendered to a bad habit of making himself smaller in the paint and was unable or unwilling to escape double teams by passing to a wide open teammate for a 3-point attempt.
It was categorically unfair to expect Tshiebwe to duplicate his season for the ages, but this effort was troubling and Kentucky’s season was suffering.
Now, it would seem, Tshiebwe has rededicated himself to Kentucky. In wins over Tennessee and Georgia, he is averaging 24.5 points and 20 rebounds.
It would appear Tshiebwe has made a painful, very human journey, and learned from it. That bodes well for Kentucky’s season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.