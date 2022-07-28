In 1961, John F. Kennedy misattributed a famous quote at the conclusion of a speech before the Canadian Parliament. It is one of those that is difficult to track down. Someone may know where it came from, but I can’t find it anywhere. Here is what Kennedy said, “At the conference table and in the minds of men, the Free World’s cause is strengthened because it is just. But it is strengthened even more by the dedicated efforts of free men and free nations. As the great parliamentarian Edmund Burke said, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’.” (Transcript from UVA Miller Center).
Edmund Burke was in the British Parliament during the American Revolt and most of the French Revolution. His view on the slave trade was complex He did, however, outline a process for ending the slave trade. William Wilberforce picked up the task and parliament ended the trade in 1807, ten years after Burke’s death.
What is most interesting here is what Burke actually said, which is closer to what Kennedy said Burke said. In a 1770 treatise criticizing the nepotism of King George III, Burke wrote, “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents (1770). The treatise is one of the earliest arguments for political parties and how they help government function. He said parties are, “bodies of men united for promoting by their joint endeavours the national interest upon some particular principle in which they are all agreed.”
Since that time, political parties have flourished, growing in number and participation. Some for better, some for worse. The United States is nearly unique in the world in having only two main national parties. There are thirty or so that have ballot access in at least one state or territory. I may not like or agree with some parties, but we need them. them. They are a natural consequence of freedom and self-government. The alternative is a one-party system or dictatorship — which I want none of.
This sometimes leaves me at a loss when it comes to my faith and party politics. I know people who are Christians and are active in all sorts of political parties — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and even a Socialist. I know believers who are independent, and I know some that have nothing at all to do with the political process. Although Paul was talking to a group and not individuals, it recalls what he said to the Philippian church, “Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, so now, not only as in my presence but much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” (Phil. 2:12).
There is plenty of research demonstrating that we do better in groups — tribes, if you will. Some of them we are born into- family, ethnicity, nationality, religion. We hang on to some, and reject others. Because of our culture, we choose most of our groups. They center around vocation, faith, civic responsibility, and politics.
A while ago I decided to take a different approach to the tribes I encounter. This has helped me navigate life with less negative stress. It is an attitude adjustment. It is a simple change from complaint to criticism. It is a shift from a passive mentality to an active one. One tends toward being a victim, the other toward being helpful. One way makes excuses, the other engages in discussion and seeks understanding.
If there is one thing we all need it is to hear things that make us think about how to be better at what we do. We all need to test our faith so it can grow. We also need to learn how to talk directly to others, which is what criticism can do, rather than talking about others, which is what complaining does.
So, join your party, or not. Choose your faith, or not. Do well at your vocation but listen to those who may have issues with it. Understand your choices and be able to explain them with courage. Peter tells his readers who are in a world that is diverse and sometimes threatening, “But even if you do suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, but in your hearts reverence Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to make a defense to anyone who calls you to account for the hope that is in you, yet do it with gentleness and reverence.” (I Peter 3:14-15).
