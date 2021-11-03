On Monday, Panther students and staff attended school for the first time in 13 years without the counsel of district guidance counselor Lori Wooton. Wooton’s well-deserved retirement was effective on Sunday.
“She’s just done so much for so many of our students,” said Dawson Springs Board of Education Chairperson Vicki Allen. “She’s done an excellent job preparing our students for college and we’re going to miss her.”
Wooton announced her intentions to retire on Oct. 31 at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“I just thought it was time--I am leaving sad, but excited for my next adventure,” she said. For now, her immediate plans are to “travel and just enjoy a slower pace.”
“Lori Wooton is a true diamond in this district,” Superintendent Leonard Whalen said of Wooton’s retirement. “She knows a lot of community folks that help us and help students and their families that really lets her dial-in and focus on things that students may need that can’t necessarily be seen at face value.”
It is this master knowledge of her community and its resources that made the role of guidance counselor the perfect fit for Wooton, but that wasn’t her ultimate aspiration when she first entered the education field. “I started out as a business/marketing teacher,” she said. “I loved to work in the business field and wanted to help students be successful with a business career after high school.”
“The school counselor job was not something I started out to do, it just happened,” Wooton continued. “I am so glad it did, it has been a rewarding experience.”
The decision to retire does present its drawbacks. “I have made some wonderful friends here and I will truly miss them, but of course, I will miss the kids,” said Wooton. “I have had the pleasure of meeting kids from preschool to 12th grade, and they are such a joy and inspiration for me.”
The students are the highlight of Wooton’s work at her alma mater. “I have enjoyed working for the students when they needed someone to talk to and helping them navigate school and plan for their next stage in life,” she said. “I have so many wonderful memories, but probably the ones that stand out are when students who struggled to graduate made it, their faces when they received their diploma is something I will never forget.”
The goal for Panther students to graduate college and career ready is another job duty that Wooton implemented with finesse. “Lori does a tremendous job for us,” said Whalen. “She’s going to be a big loss and is going to be sorely missed,” said Whalen.
As Wooton rides into the sunset, she leaves behind a rich legacy of working hand-in-hand with community members to ensure the successes of its next generation. “Our community is so fortunate to have Dawson Springs Schools,” she said. “I graduated from here in 1979, my daughter in 2005, and now my grandchildren are here.”
“This school is very special to this community and what we do impacts our town,” Wooton concluded. “We have a tradition of excellence and I wish them continued success.”
